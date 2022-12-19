Kanniyakumari native held for cheating in Tiruppur

December 19, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Cyber Crime Division of Tiruppur District (Rural) Police on Monday arrested a man who was involved in cheating an employee of a private company to the tune of ₹3,42,000.

According to the police, N. Boopathy (27), a native of Nathakkadayur in Kangayam, was working in a private company. He was looking for jobs online and found a job opening abroad through a social media platform.

S. Pradeep (27) introduced himself as a company executive to Boopathy and promised to get a job for him abroad. Believing this, Boopathy sent ₹3,42,000 through an online platform to Pradeep on multiple transactions. He realised later that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Division of the police.

The Cyber Crime Police formed a special team and traced the accused, who was a native of Kanniyakumari. The police rushed to Kanniyakumari, arrested the accused, and recovered the entire amount.

He was booked under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66D (Punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource)of the Information Technology Act and remanded in judicial custody.