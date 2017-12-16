Kanniyakumari bandh near-total

The bandh called by farmers’ organisations with the support of various political parties here on Friday to press for their demand for equitable compensation to all Cyclone Ockhi affected families, be it farmers or fishermen, evoked a good response, with around 80% of shops shut in most parts of the district.

Transport in the district was significantly affected, with less than 50% of the government buses plying. Incidents of stone pelting were reported at many places in the district, in which around 40 Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) buses were damaged and two drivers sustained injuries.

The bandh was called following a road roko in Thuckalay on Wednesday by farmers, particularly those belonging to the BJP and other affiliated organisations, who blamed the State government for alleged disparity in the compensation awarded to fishermen and others.

They demanded ₹25 lakh as compensation to the families of all those died in cyclone Ockhi and increase the compensation announced for losses to crops, particular banana and rubber cultivation.

On Thursday, a few other political parties, including DMK and Congress, also expressed their support for the bandh.

Earlier in the morning, around 10 Congress functionaries and cadres were detained by the police near Nagercoil for allegedly instigating others to participate in the protest. They were later released.

Police personnel were deployed in several places to avoid any untoward incidents.

M. Durai, Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari district, said that 34 people, which included cadres of BJP and few other organisations, were arrested on Friday for their alleged involvement in stone pelting incidents.