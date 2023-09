September 29, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To mark the World Coffee Day on October 1, Kannan’s Kaapi and The Hindu will organise a contest for coffee enthusiasts. The “Capture the Perfect Brew” contest invites participants to photograph their morning coffee, expressing their passion for this beloved beverage. Entrants can submit their photos and one-liners here till September 30, noon. The winners will receive an invitation to watch a movie at PVR Inox multiplex in Coimbatore. For details, call 7299030519.