Kanjamalai weavers realise the silver lining

Thangaraj, a sari weaver at Thappa Kuttai in Salem District, has seen his earnings increase and he has been getting his wages regularly every week since he joined a Kanjamalai Weaver Producer Company two years ago.

The 39-year-old weaver and his wife operate the two looms that they have to produce 30 saris a week and earn about ₹20,000 a month. He is among the 500 members of the weaver producer company, formed by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in 2017.

This is the first weaver producer company formed by NABARD on the lines of farmer producer companies.

Elampillai and nearby areas, including Thappa Kuttai, are located nearly 20 km from Salem. The clatter of the looms cannot be missed in the cluster that has almost 75,000 looms producing silk or cotton blended saris with zari work. Most of the weavers are job workers, weaving saris for master weavers.

In 2017, NABARD formed a weaver producer company, with 10 founding members to help the weavers sell directly. Today, the Kanjamalai Weaver Producer Company has 500 members, including those involved in pre and post weaving works and the company is looking at ₹2 crore annual business. The founding members brought in an initial funding of ₹1 lakh.

S. Dinesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the company, says it has nearly 150 looms operational, weaving 5,000 to 7,000 saris a month. With the support of NABARD, the company has participated in 18 exhibitions in the last three years and has 150 buyers in five States.

The designs are changed based on customer feedback. The company also conducts regular training for the weavers. This year, it is on upgrading the machinery. “Last year, we did ₹1 crore business. This year, there is a slowdown. We still hope to do at least ₹2 crore business,” says Mr. Dinesh Kumar.

“When I was producing for master weavers, they gave us orders when the market was good. So I did not have regular earnings. Then I would borrow funds from the master weavers and it will be deducted from our wages when I again got work. After joining the company, I know the production cost and selling price for the sarees I weave, I get my wages regularly, and I want to increase the number of looms,” says Mr. Thangaraj.

Funding

The NABARD is providing ₹23 lakh funding for three years to help the weavers with trainings, participation in exhibitions, etc. There is a request for a common facility centre and it is under consideration, says A. Bhama Buvaneswari, Assistant General Manager of NABARD, Salem. The aim is to make the company self-sufficient in three years.

There are challenges as the company is unable to produce longer credit periods to buyers and to expand its marketing net work. It will take some time and “We hope NABARD will support us for some more time,” adds Mr. Dinesh Kumar.