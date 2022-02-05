Kaniyur residents contest HR&CE Dept.’s claim on land

Residents of Kaniyur village near Sulur petitioned the Joint Commissioner (Coimbatore Zone) of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department challenging the declaration of 8.43 acres of land in the village as temple land.

According to B. Kannan, a Kaniyur resident who led around 60 residents to the HR&CE Joint Commissioner’s office in Coimbatore on Friday, the HR&CE Department had stated that the land with survey number 235 was the property of Karivaradharaja Perumal Anumandhraya Swamy Temple in Kaniyur. Around 60 houses have been built on this land, where residents have been living for over three decades, he said.

Mr. Kannan claimed that the residents had accessed old land documents, which proved that it was a private land. In 2019. When some of the residents approached the Sulur Sub-Registrar office for land registration, the officials approached the HR&CE Department for clarification. The HR&CE Department had replied that it had sought the opinion of the District Revenue Officer regarding the land dispute and that no new registration must be carried out till the clarification is provided, he said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the process has been delayed for over two years and the Kaniyur residents could not apply for housing or education loans as the land value has been fixed as zero, Mr. Kannan alleged. Having filed an online application to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell in 2021, he said that around 60 residents visited the HR&CE Joint Commissioner’s office on Friday seeking action on their petition..

A senior official from the HR&CE Department said on Saturday that the petition of the Kaniyur residents was “under process” and did not comment further on the issue.