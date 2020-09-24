Kanirowther Lake survey to identify encroachers on October 1

ERODE

24 September 2020 18:38 IST

Following complaints of encroachments in Kanirowther Lake, the district administration has decided to survey the water body on October 1.

Members of Kanirowther Lake Retrieval Movement were claiming that the 40-acre lake was reduced to 14.40 acre due to construction of a four-storeyed commercial building while the inlet waterway was closed by encroachers. They said that the Collector and the District Revenue Officer had many years ago ordered demolition of the unauthorised structure. But the corporation, instead of demolishing the structure, is constructing a pathway and a boundary wall to protect the encroachers. Recently, they staged a protest in the lake and decided to begin indefinite protest from September 24.

Advertising

Advertising

On Wednesday, Erode Revenue Divisional Officer C. Saibudeen held talks with the members who put forth their demands.

After discussions, it was decided to survey the lake at 10 a.m. on October 1 until which no protest should be held. It was also decided that the civic body should not carry out any construction activities in the lake till survey is done. The meeting was attended by senior police officials and corporation officials.