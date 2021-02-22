Kanimozhi sends cricket kits to youth

DMK MP M.K. Kanimozhi’s campaign tour last week here in Dharampuri turned out to be blessing for the local youth of a little known Palacodde village.
On Monday, when the youth least expected, their goodies arrived through the local DMK MLA P.N.P. Inbasekaran, less than a week after they asked Ms. Kanimozhi for what they wanted.
The youth of Seeriyanahalli village in Palacodde managed to have an audience with Ms. Kanimozhi last week, as her campaign van toured through the constituencies as part of the DMK’s Vidiyalai Nokki Stalinin Kural. The youth, interested in cricket, however did not have the means to buy bats or accompanying cricket gear to pursue their interest. With no sports gear of their own, they were left to go to the neighbouring village for a chance to play with shared gear. The young men, keen cricket enthusiasts wanted cricket gear including bats.
The youth waved Ms. Kanimozhi’s campaign van and gave her a petition asking for her help. Ms. Kanimozhi was seen reading the petition right out of her seat in the campaign van. She had assured the boys of support.
According to the DMK, Ms. Kanimozhi had cricket bats, nets and other protection gear purchased out of her own funds in Chennai and had them dispatched to Mr. Inbasekaran. The MLA met the youth and handed over the gifts. For the boys, it was a dream come true, as they posed with the long- awaited sports
