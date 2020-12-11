Kanimozhi repeats what I-PAC,party workers tell her: Velumani

‘She has no idea of the development that Coimbatore has witnessed in the last five years’

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam women’s wing secretary M.K. Kanimozhi has repeated whatever the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and party workers told her, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani told journalists at a press meet he held after reviewing COVID-19 strategy meeting at the Collectorate here on Friday.

“She [Ms. Kanimozhi] has no idea of the development that Coimbatore has witnessed in the last five years. Under Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Coimbatore had seen such development that was not witnessed in the last 50 years,” he said.

The AIADMK government had widened major roads in Coimbatore to ease traffic congestion, taken up construction of flyovers, executing at fast pace the Athikadavu-Avinashi groundwater recharge scheme and established five government arts and science colleges in the district.

The government also earnestly pursued the defence equipment manufacturing park and other similar projects for employment generation.

Coimbatore, the Minister said, would soon have metro rail service as preliminary work was under way.

Therefore, be it the Kongu region or Delta region, the ground reality was that the Chief Minister’s support base was increasing and popularity growing, he added.

A release from the district administration said that Mr. Velumani asked officials to expedite projects so that they completed those ahead of schedule. And, even as they go about completing the project, heads of departments should submit a monthly progress report to the District Collector.

The release further said that the Minister, while highlighting the projects undertaken in the recent past, said that the Highways Department would soon start the western bypass project. He then spoke about the various flyovers and elevated corridor projects under progress in the district.