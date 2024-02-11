ADVERTISEMENT

Kanimozhi gets inputs from cadre for poll manifesto

February 11, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Saturday received inputs from the party cadre in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for preparing the 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto of the party.

The 11-member DMK Manifesto Committee, led by the MP, was presented with inputs by a cross-section of cadre on the theme, ‘Stalin’s Voice for Retrieving Rights: Reverberation of Tamil Nadu’s Issues in Parliament’.

Having completed the task in the southern districts, and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri in the Western region, the committee on Saturday interacted with cadre representing the farming community, industries, students, educationists, labourers and non-government organisations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US