Kanimozhi gets inputs from cadre for poll manifesto

February 11, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - COIMBATORE

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi on Saturday received inputs from the party cadre in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts for preparing the 2024 Lok Sabha election manifesto of the party.

The 11-member DMK Manifesto Committee, led by the MP, was presented with inputs by a cross-section of cadre on the theme, ‘Stalin’s Voice for Retrieving Rights: Reverberation of Tamil Nadu’s Issues in Parliament’.

Having completed the task in the southern districts, and Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri in the Western region, the committee on Saturday interacted with cadre representing the farming community, industries, students, educationists, labourers and non-government organisations in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.