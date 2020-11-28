Kangeyam woman produced before CWC

Tiruppur

28 November 2020 00:39 IST

She had allegedly sold her three-month-old baby boy to a couple for ₹ 10,000

A 22-year-old woman, who was arrested in Kangeyam on charges of selling her three-month-old baby boy for ₹ 10,000 and was later released on bail, was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Friday.

Sources in the Tiruppur District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) said that the CWC allowed the woman and the baby to stay together at a rehabilitation home in Anupparpalayam for the next 10 days. In the meantime, the DCPU will submit a report on whether the woman will be able to look after her child, based on which the CWC will decide, the sources said.

According to the Tiruppur District Police, the 22-year-old woman sold her son to a couple on Tuesday. Kangeyam All Women Police Station arrested the three on Wednesday night. They were released on bail on Thursday by the Kangeyam Judicial Magistrate. The woman’s husband was also arrested on Thursday night and released on bail with a warning on Friday, according to police sources.

Advertising

Advertising