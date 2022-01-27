Coimbatore

Kangeyam Tahsildar held on graft charges

Staff Reporter Tiruppur 27 January 2022 23:57 IST
Updated: 27 January 2022 23:57 IST

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested Kangeyam Tahsildar B. Sivakami on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 at the Kangeyam Taluk office in Tiruppur district.

A statement from the DVAC said that she allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh from a resident, who applied for a solvency certificate for a value of ₹75 lakh to start a new business. She later reduced her demand to ₹60,000 and the complainant approached the DVAC, following which they laid a trap on Thursday afternoon. The sleuths caught Sivakami red-handed while accepting the bribe, according to the statement, following which she was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and was arrested.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Coimbatore
Read more...