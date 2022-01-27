Kangeyam Tahsildar held on graft charges

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Thursday arrested Kangeyam Tahsildar B. Sivakami on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹60,000 at the Kangeyam Taluk office in Tiruppur district.

A statement from the DVAC said that she allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh from a resident, who applied for a solvency certificate for a value of ₹75 lakh to start a new business. She later reduced her demand to ₹60,000 and the complainant approached the DVAC, following which they laid a trap on Thursday afternoon. The sleuths caught Sivakami red-handed while accepting the bribe, according to the statement, following which she was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and was arrested.