Kangeyam Municipality submits fresh proposal to source drinking water from Amaravathy river

March 09, 2024 12:12 am | Updated 12:12 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
The Kangeyam Municipality in Tiruppur district has laid drinking water pipelines across the town under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme.

The Kangeyam Municipality in Tiruppur district has laid drinking water pipelines across the town under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation scheme. | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

:The Kangeyam Municipality has submitted a fresh proposal for a project to augment drinking water supply by increasing the drawal from the Amaravathy river bed.

At present, the local body is supplying water once in three days. On their part, the ward members have been voicing the need of the residents to step up the frequency of water supply. There have been representations from residents that water is being supplied once in five or six days in some of the wards. According to a ward member, residents, in general, look for supply of water every alternate day.

A detailed project report for ₹30 crore is understood to have been submitted to the government for the funding, it is learnt.

The municipality with 18 wards supplies drinking water to about 14,000 households. The bulk of water requirement is being sourced from the Cauvery river at Kodumudi through pipelines. Water is being drawn from the Amaravathy river as well under an old scheme.

The ongoing project to improve water supply under the AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), envisages increasing the frequency of water supply, at the rate of 90 litres per capita per day.

The ₹38 crore AMRUT scheme is slated for completion by May, 2024. It involves laying of drinking water pipelines across the local body to a cumulative length of 139 km. About 70% of the works under the scheme has been completed so far, G. Kaniraj, Municipal Commissioner, said.

The project involves laying of new sturdy pipelines and construction of overhead water tanks.

Water will be supplied to the households through seven overhead tanks, with holding capacities ranging from two lakh litres to five lakh litres, N. Surya Prakash, Municipal Chairman, said.

