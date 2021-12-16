Kangeyam couple found murdered at home

Six special teams formed to investigate the crime

In a suspected case of murder for gain, an elderly couple from Kangeyam in Tiruppur district was found murdered in their house on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as M. Palanisamy (72) of Thammareddipalayam in Kangeyam and his wife P. Valliammal (68). The police said that a 7.5 sovereign gold chain worn by Valliammal was missing.

The Kangeyam police said that only the couple lived in the house and their son P. Chandrasekaran (46), who works in a knitwear company in Tiruppur city, used to visit them.

Ramesh, a resident of Thammareddipalayam, telephoned Mr. Chandrasekaran around 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday and informed him about the death of his parents. Mr. Chandrasekaran immediately rushed to Thammareddipalayam with his wife.

The Kangeyam police, during inquest, found that Valliammal had a cut injury on head apart from stab wounds on ears and forehead. A towel was found around her neck, possibly used by the assailants to strangulate her. Palanisamy was found dead with a nylon rope around his neck and two cut injuries on his head.

Two shelves in the house were found open and the articles inside them were scattered on the floor.

The Kangeyam police registered a case under Sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment), 392 (punishment for robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC based on his complaint.

G. Shashank Sai, Superintendent of Police, Tiruppur district, said that six special teams were formed to investigate the murder and trace the assailants.

He said that investigators have collected visuals from surveillance cameras in the locality.