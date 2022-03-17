Kangeyam Chairperson suspended from DMK

DMK's general secretary Durai Murugan announced that the party's Kangeyam urban youth wing organiser N. Suryaprakash, who was recently elected as the Chairperson in Kangeyam Municipality, has been suspended from all party posts including primary membership. A statement said he was suspended for “acting against alliance parties who are part of the Secular Progressive Alliance.”

The DMK had allotted the post of Chairperson in Kangeyam Municipality to its ally Congress, but Mr. Suryaprakash was elected unopposed in the indirect elections held on March 4. However, sources in the Kangeyam Municipality said he had not resigned from the Chairperson post as of Thursday. The post of Vice-Chairperson of Kangeyam Municipality remains vacant as the DMK's A. Ibrahim Kalliulla resigned from his post on March 9.

DVAC arrests VAO

Sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Thursday arrested a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) near Udumalpet in Tiruppur district on charges of demanding a bribe of ₹6,500.

A release said Velusamy, VAO of Pottayampalayam village in Udumalpet taluk, demanded the bribe from the complainant for patta name transfer. The sleuths from the Tiruppur Detachment of the DVAC arranged a trap at the Village Administrative Office on Thursday and caught the VAO red-handed while accepting the cash, the release said. He was booked under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and was arrested.