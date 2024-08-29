Kangayam Panchayat Union in Tiruppur issues directive on handling of wandering dogs

In response to frequent incidents of dog bites causing the death of livestock in Kangayam block, Tiruppur district, the local body on Thursday instructed panchayat presidents within its jurisdiction to comply with the Tamil Nadu Panchayats (Licencing of Dogs) Rules, 1999, which gives local bodies the authority to euthanise dogs in extreme circumstances.

The order was issued just hours after a farmer, P. Velusamy, from Veeranampalayam village, placed the carcasses of two mauled goats at the entrance of the Kangayam Taluk Office. The farmer reported that he had lost 10 goats to packs of wandering dogs in recent months, and that hundreds of livestock farmers were facing similar issues.

As per the directive issued by Kangayam Block Development Officer M. Vimalavathy, the panchayats are required to announce the grant or renewal of dog licences, directing owners or custodians to apply to the executive authority within 30 days from the start of each succeeding half-year.

The Executive Authority of the Village Panchayat will then grant a licence and a badge showing the licence number, which must be attached to the dog’s neck. Owners or custodians are required to apply within 30 days from the date of notice for the grant or renewal of the licence for dogs in their custody.

Any dog found straying in a public place without the badge is liable to be seized and detained. The executive authority is required to inform the public of the seizure and the timeframe for retrieving the dogs through announcements, upon payment of the licence fee with a penalty.

If the owner or custodian fails to pay the fee, the executive authority is empowered to sell the dog at public auction, with proceeds adjusted towards the payment of the licence fee, penalty, and detention charges. If any dog is not sold at auction, the executive authority is authorised to euthanise and bury the dog.

Regarding dogs afflicted by rabies, the local authorities, in coordination with the Deputy Director of Health Services and Preventive Medicine, must make necessary arrangements for the seizure, detention, destruction, or disposal of the dogs in accordance with the Rabies (Prevention and Control) Rules, 1941.

Every licence granted must be recorded in a register maintained for this purpose, containing the name and address of the dog’s owner or custodian, the dog’s name (if any) and other particulars, the licence number, the date of issue, and the fee collected.