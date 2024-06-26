Kangayam farmers at tail-end of PAP canal course seek details on water theft under RTI Act 

Farmers complaining of water shortage in Kangayam-Vellakoil belt at the tail-end of PAP (Parambikulam Aliyar Project) Canal System have sought details from the Water Resources Department about water distribution formula in the distributary canals in the last two seasons.

The details will help furnish information to the Madras High Court on its complaint on water thefts occurring in the main canal upstream.

Information on how many illegal tapping points were traced, details about the violation; and the number of criminal cases filed and power disconnections have been sought on behalf of the farmers by P. Velusamy, president of a Water Users’ Association in Kangayam belt.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the response to his RTI application by the Public Information Officer, Office of Assistant Executive Engineer, WRD, PWD, PAP Extension Sub-Division, Kangayam, Mr. Velusamy has sought the details from the first appellate (Assistant Executive Engineer, WRD, Kangayam).

The RTI application has questions on the loss percentage of water received at zero point of Vellakovil branch canal for the last two zones, wetting wise; the day-wise details of each wetting; the quantum of water realised at the zero point; and water loss particulars day-wise and zone-wise.

Mr. Velusamy said denial of the requested information by the public information officer had caused distress.

“The information is crucial for ongoing cases in the Madras High Court on abnormal water theft along the course of PAP canal,” he said. The information he had sought pertains to basic engineering and be accessible at divisional level.

As per the reply from the first appellate, for some of the questions, the details have been sought from a few other offices of the WRO in the region.

