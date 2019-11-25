Kangayam Cattle Research Station to focus on protecting cattle

Kangayam Cattle Research Station that was established at a cost of ₹ 2.5 crore at Paguthampalayam village in Kothamangalam Panchayat in Sathyamangalam Block was inaugurated here on Monday.

Minister for School Education, Youth Welfare and Sports Development K.A. Sengottaiyan, Minister for Environment K.C. Karuppannan and Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K. Radhakrishnan inaugurated the research station in the presence of Collector C. Kathiravan, C. Balachandran, Vice Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, A.V. Omprakash, Director, Centre for Animal Production Studies, MLAs V.P. Sivasubramani (Modakurichi) and S. Eswaran (Bhavani Sagar) and S. Manoharan, head of the centre.

With the population of Kangayam cattle dwindling from five lakh in 2005 to less than 75,000 a few years a ago, the State government had on September 17, 2017 announced establishing the Centre on 164-acre at Paguthampalayam and Ikkaraithathapalli villages to protect and rear genetically pure Kangayam cattle.

In the first phase, 40 heifer and 10 bull calves were brought and is maintained at the Centre for the past one year. Also, fodder for the calves, CO-4 grass that increases milk yield and Co (FS) 29 were cultivated on 3.5 acre. Also, nucleus bull-breeding herd would be distributed to farmers in the coming months. The Centre would also serve for various research activities that focus on protecting the cattle. In phase two, additional ₹ 2.5 crore will be sanctioned for expanding the facility in the station.