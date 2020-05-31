Kandhampatti flyover work nearing completion

Salem

31 May 2020 22:51 IST

The work on flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹33 crore at Kandhampatti junction, is expected to be completed in a month, officials said.

The Kandhampatti junction is one of the busiest junctions located on Salem-Kochi National Highway and villagers and motorists have been demanding for steps to ease traffic movement in the junction. Besides highway motorists, villagers on both sides of the Highway, who were moving towards Salem, were also affected and this often led to traffic congestion.

Officials form National Highways Authority of India said that the works resumed following relaxations in lockdown and construction are being carried out with minimal number of workers. According to officials, about 60 workers are involved in the construction following all safety guidelines. According to officials, the major structural works of the flyover is over and works for barriers and approach road to the flyover is progressing.

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami laid the foundation for the project in February 2019.