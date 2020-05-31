Coimbatore

Kandhampatti flyover work nearing completion

Work in progress at Kandhampatti flyover in Salem.

Work in progress at Kandhampatti flyover in Salem.   | Photo Credit: E_LakshmiNarayanan

The work on flyover, constructed at a cost of ₹33 crore at Kandhampatti junction, is expected to be completed in a month, officials said.

The Kandhampatti junction is one of the busiest junctions located on Salem-Kochi National Highway and villagers and motorists have been demanding for steps to ease traffic movement in the junction. Besides highway motorists, villagers on both sides of the Highway, who were moving towards Salem, were also affected and this often led to traffic congestion.

Officials form National Highways Authority of India said that the works resumed following relaxations in lockdown and construction are being carried out with minimal number of workers. According to officials, about 60 workers are involved in the construction following all safety guidelines. According to officials, the major structural works of the flyover is over and works for barriers and approach road to the flyover is progressing.

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami laid the foundation for the project in February 2019.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:52:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/kandhampatti-flyover-work-nearing-completion/article31717615.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY