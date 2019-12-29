Kandhampatti flyover work in progress

The flyover construction work at Kandhampatti here is progressing and it is expected to be completed in the next few months.

Located on the busy Salem-Kochi Highway, the Kandhampatti junction is one of the busiest points on the Highway in Salem. Villagers and motorists here have been demanding for steps to ease traffic movement in the junction.

As the gap on the Highway median to make u turn was quite far away from the villages here, two-wheeler riders made unauthorised cuts on the median to cross over to the other side of the Highway. This often led to accidents.

Following demand, the work to construct the flyover at the Kandhampatti junction began this year. Once completed, the flyover will benefit the residents of Shivadhapuram and Sidhar Kovil areas and also ease traffic movement on the Highway.

Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami laid stone for the project and the work began for the ₹33-crore project in February.

According to officials, pillars have been erected and the work on one of the approach ramps to the flyover is nearing completion. The work has begun on the other end.

Earlier, three flyovers were constructed on this stretch, near Kurunguchavadi, at Thiruvagoundanur and at AVR roundabout to ease traffic movement on the Highway. All these served as major entry points to Salem city and this often led to traffic congestion in the area. However, construction of flyovers eased the movement of Highway traffic.