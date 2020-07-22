Kanda Shashti Kavacham issue: cases registered against two persons in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

22 July 2020 19:18 IST

The Annur police registered seperate cases against two persons who made remarks on Kanda Shashti Kavacham or Skanda Sashti Kavasam.

In the first case, the police booked A. Shanmuganathan of Nallichettipalayam near Annur on charges of passing remarks on Kanda Shashti Kavacham.

Shanmuganathan, Annur union leader of the student movement of Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK), was booked based on the complaint lodged by M. Rajendran, a member of the Hindu Munnani. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising

The Annur police registered another case against a man who allegedly made derogatory remarks on Periyar. The accused, identified as Nanda, was booked based on the complaint lodged by Gopalakrishnan, secretary of Nallichettipalayam branch of TPDK.