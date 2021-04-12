Kambams immersed in River Cauvery

ERODE

12 April 2021 23:43 IST

The kambams (holy wooden pole), installed before the three Mariamman temples in the city, were removed and immersed in River Cauvery on Monday morning.

Following the restrictions over increase in COVID-19 cases, the district administration instructed officials at Periya Mariamman, Chinna Mariamman and Vaikkal Mariamman temples to conclude the annual festival on Monday. The festival began with planting of the kambams before the temples last week. As the restrictions came into force from April 10, Collector C. Kathiravan, who inspected the Periya Mariamman temple at Panneerselvam Park, said the kambams would be immersed in the river by temple priests and the public would not be allowed to participate. At 5.05 a.m. on Monday, the three kambams were removed and taken to River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam in a lorry and immersed by 6 a.m.

Only temple priests and officials were present during the immersion and police were posted to prevent gathering of the public.

Advertising

Advertising