ADVERTISEMENT

‘Kambam’ procession passes off peacefully amid tight security in Erode

April 08, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Kambams’ being taken out in a procession for immersion in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As part of the annual festival at three Mariamman temples in the city, three ‘kambams’ (sacred stem) planted before the temples were removed and taken out in a procession through major roads and immersed at Karavaikal here on Saturday evening.

The stems, planted at Periya Mariamman, Chinna Mariamman and Vaikkal Mariamman temples, were removed at 3 p.m. and were brought to Manikoondu.

From there, the stems were taken out in a procession that passed through Eswaran Kovil Street, Kamaraj Street, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, GH Roundabout, Mettur Road, Swastik Roundabout, Sakthi Road, Ellai Mariamman Kovil, Nethaji Road, Manikoondu, Periyar Street, Marapalam, Mandapam Street, Cutchery Street, R.K.V. Road, Town Police Station and Agraharam Street before reaching Karavaikal.

Later, the three ‘kambams’ were immersed at Karavaikal.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees in large numbers waited on both sides of the roads in the city and offered sea salt to the ‘kambams’. Also, people across the city splashed water mixed with turmeric powder on each other and celebrated the festival.

Police personnel were posted on all the roads to ensure peaceful procession.

Earlier, traffic was diverted from 2 p.m. on all the roads where the procession took place and most of the shops were closed in the afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US