‘Kambam’ procession passes off peacefully amid tight security in Erode

April 08, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

As part of the annual festival at three Mariamman temples in the city, three ‘kambams’ (sacred stem) planted before the temples were removed and taken out in a procession through major roads and immersed at Karavaikal here on Saturday evening.

The stems, planted at Periya Mariamman, Chinna Mariamman and Vaikkal Mariamman temples, were removed at 3 p.m. and were brought to Manikoondu.

From there, the stems were taken out in a procession that passed through Eswaran Kovil Street, Kamaraj Street, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, GH Roundabout, Mettur Road, Swastik Roundabout, Sakthi Road, Ellai Mariamman Kovil, Nethaji Road, Manikoondu, Periyar Street, Marapalam, Mandapam Street, Cutchery Street, R.K.V. Road, Town Police Station and Agraharam Street before reaching Karavaikal.

Later, the three ‘kambams’ were immersed at Karavaikal.

Devotees in large numbers waited on both sides of the roads in the city and offered sea salt to the ‘kambams’. Also, people across the city splashed water mixed with turmeric powder on each other and celebrated the festival.

Police personnel were posted on all the roads to ensure peaceful procession.

Earlier, traffic was diverted from 2 p.m. on all the roads where the procession took place and most of the shops were closed in the afternoon.