HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Kambam’ procession passes off peacefully amid tight security in Erode

April 08, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
‘Kambams’ being taken out in a procession for immersion in Erode on Saturday.

‘Kambams’ being taken out in a procession for immersion in Erode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

As part of the annual festival at three Mariamman temples in the city, three ‘kambams’ (sacred stem) planted before the temples were removed and taken out in a procession through major roads and immersed at Karavaikal here on Saturday evening.

The stems, planted at Periya Mariamman, Chinna Mariamman and Vaikkal Mariamman temples, were removed at 3 p.m. and were brought to Manikoondu.

From there, the stems were taken out in a procession that passed through Eswaran Kovil Street, Kamaraj Street, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, GH Roundabout, Mettur Road, Swastik Roundabout, Sakthi Road, Ellai Mariamman Kovil, Nethaji Road, Manikoondu, Periyar Street, Marapalam, Mandapam Street, Cutchery Street, R.K.V. Road, Town Police Station and Agraharam Street before reaching Karavaikal.

Later, the three ‘kambams’ were immersed at Karavaikal.

Devotees in large numbers waited on both sides of the roads in the city and offered sea salt to the ‘kambams’. Also, people across the city splashed water mixed with turmeric powder on each other and celebrated the festival.

Police personnel were posted on all the roads to ensure peaceful procession.

Earlier, traffic was diverted from 2 p.m. on all the roads where the procession took place and most of the shops were closed in the afternoon.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.