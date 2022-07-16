Kamaraj’s 120th birth anniversary celebrated as ‘Kalvi Valarchi Naal’ in all govt. schools in Coimbatore
To mark the 120th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, all government and government-aided schools across Coimbatore district observed ‘Kalvi Valarchi Naal’ (Educational Development Day) on July 15. The students and faculty paid floral tributes to the Congress leader. Music, dance and art shows were also held as part of the celebrations on Friday. “The function is held every year in schools to mark Karmaveerar Kamarajar’s birth anniversary and educate children about the leader’s achievements,” officials at the Coimbatore Education Department said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.