Kamaraj’s 120th birth anniversary celebrated as ‘Kalvi Valarchi Naal’ in all govt. schools in Coimbatore

To mark the 120th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, all government and government-aided schools across Coimbatore district observed ‘Kalvi Valarchi Naal’ (Educational Development Day) on July 15. The students and faculty paid floral tributes to the Congress leader. Music, dance and art shows were also held as part of the celebrations on Friday. “The function is held every year in schools to mark Karmaveerar Kamarajar’s birth anniversary and educate children about the leader’s achievements,” officials at the Coimbatore Education Department said.