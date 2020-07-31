Coimbatore

Kamal to speak at Hepatitis awareness webinar

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan will speak at the World Hepatitis Day awareness webinar organised by VGM Hospital and Rotary International on August 2.

Titled ‘Find the Missing Millions’, the webinar would be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Mr. Haasan would deliver the keynote address, a release said. V.G. Mohan Prasad, chairman of Hospital and Bharat Pandya, Rotary International Director would participate.

Those interested shall register using the link: https://rebrand.ly/worldhepday.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2020 11:10:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/kamal-to-speak-at-hepatitis-awareness-webinar/article32243622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY