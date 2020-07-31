Kamal to speak at Hepatitis awareness webinar

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan will speak at the World Hepatitis Day awareness webinar organised by VGM Hospital and Rotary International on August 2.

Titled ‘Find the Missing Millions’, the webinar would be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday. Mr. Haasan would deliver the keynote address, a release said. V.G. Mohan Prasad, chairman of Hospital and Bharat Pandya, Rotary International Director would participate.

Those interested shall register using the link: https://rebrand.ly/worldhepday.