‘Kamal Haasan will realise the difference between acting and politics’

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan would soon realise the difference between acting and politics, National president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and the party’s candidate for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency Vanathi Srinivasan said here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters, she said he would get the realisation after entering the field. People would turn up for his meeting but that would be because he was an actor. And, the turn out would not necessarily translate into votes for him.

He would also come to understand that mere presence on the digital space, including social media, would not help him gain acceptance among voters.

Stating that she was confident of winning the Coimbatore South constituency this time, Ms. Srinivasan said that in the last Assembly election she secured around 34,000 votes. This time, though, with the AIADMK support she was confident of getting more votes.

The 2021 Assembly election would be different from the 2019 Parliamentary election in that the voters’ mindset had changed and the AIADMK government had reached out to the people.

In response to a question, Ms. Srinivasan said the BJP had given opportunity to new faces and youngsters to contest election.

Ms. Srinivasan would file her nomination on Monday.