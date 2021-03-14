‘Kamal Haasan will realise the difference between acting and politics’

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan would soon realise the difference between acting and politics, National president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha and the party’s candidate for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency Vanathi Srinivasan said here on Sunday.
Speaking to reporters, she said he would get the realisation after entering the field. People would turn up for his meeting but that would be because he was an actor. And, the turn out would not necessarily translate into votes for him.
He would also come to understand that mere presence on the digital space, including social media, would not help him gain acceptance among voters.
Stating that she was confident of winning the Coimbatore South constituency this time, Ms. Srinivasan said that in the last Assembly election she secured around 34,000 votes. This time, though, with the AIADMK support she was confident of getting more votes.
The 2021 Assembly election would be different from the 2019 Parliamentary election in that the voters’ mindset had changed and the AIADMK government had reached out to the people.
In response to a question, Ms. Srinivasan said the BJP had given opportunity to new faces and youngsters to contest election.
Ms. Srinivasan would file her nomination on Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath