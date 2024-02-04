February 04, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) vice-president and retired IPS officer A.G. Mourya said in Coimbatore on Sunday that its chief Kamal Haasan will announce whether the party will have alliance in the coming Lok Sabha elections. Mr. Haasan will decide on the number of constituencies where MNM will contest in the election.

Mr. Mourya told the media after attending a meeting held for functionaries in the Coimbatore zone to discuss preparations for the election, that the party is yet to hold discussions on alliance.

The leadership has appealed to the functionaries to dedicate themselves for the victory of the party in the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the zone. They should also extend full support to the candidates, whose names will be announced by the party chief, he said.

The meeting was held under the leadership of the party general secretary A. Arunachalam.

