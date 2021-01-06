Kamal Haasan urges youth to vote for change

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Wednesday called for change through vote and urged the youth to usher in that change and make history.
Campaigning in Bargur, the actor-turned politician appealed to the people on the premise that his party had tailored policies for everyone. MNM has tailored schemes for the youth, women, environment, Mr. Haasan said. “No other party articulated on the environment like MNM,” he said.
Earlier, he campaigned in Hosur. Speaking to the electorate, Mr. Haasan said that Hosur should have grown on par with Bengaluru with its manufacturing capacity to produce from pin to plane. However, the town was stifled with bad traffic and poor infrastructure, and the fault lay with the governments of the past. He urged the youth to vote for change and be the tool that makes history.
He also regaled the crowd by going multi-lingual, taking turns to speak in English, Kannada and Telugu.
