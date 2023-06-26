Kamal Haasan gifts car to Coimbatore’s first woman bus driver

June 26, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST

To facilitate Coimbatore’s first bus driver’s entrepreneurial endeavours, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party president Kamal Haasan handed over a cheque of ₹3 lakh and assured to help M. Sharmila book a seven-seater Multi Utility Vehicle (MUV) car.

Ms. Sharmila had handed over her resignation to the private agency over an alleged tussle with the conductor and the operators recently, when Lok Sabha Member of Parliament Kanimozhi (DMK) had felicitated and travelled with her in the bus.

Her father, K. Mahesh told The Hindu that the actor-turned-politician had handed over her a cheque of ₹3 lakh on Monday. He stated that Mr. Haasan had assured to help Ms. Sharmila book the vehicle to start her own business.

Mr. Haasan said in a press note, “Sharmila was the first private bus driver in Coimbatore, like Veeralakshmi, the first woman driver of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Vasanthakumari, and the first woman ambulance driver. She worked hard to achieve her dream of becoming a bus driver. She was appreciated widely for her effective hard work... Kamal Panpattu Maiyam donates a new car to Sharmila to help resume her journey as a rental car entrepreneur.”

