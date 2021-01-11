Kamal Haasan focusses on first-time voters

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan had youth and first-time voters as his target audience on the day second day of his ‘Re-imagining Thamizh Nadu’ campaign in and around Coimbatore.

Addressing the gathering in Thudiyalur, Annur and Avinashi, Mr. Haasan the ensuing Assembly election had provided a historic opportunity for youth and first-time voters to change and improve the State by voting for a honest and transparent government.

“As new voters you have the power to usher in a new future for a prosperous Tamil Nadu. And, when you think of a new Tamil Nadu and understand the importance, think of Makkal Needhi Maiam and I’ve come here to meet you to remind of voting for my party.”

Asking the youth to also convince middle-aged and elderly voters to vote for his party, Mr. Haasan said the latter had so far voted for caste politics but now they should vote for an achiever.

In Avinashi, he told the gathering that it was time to rescue the State from moneybags and scamsters. The two had a vested interest in keeping the poor, poor because they could hire the poor during elections. That was why their politics centred around the poverty line, he said and added that his party was for abolishing poverty line and having a prosperity line to push people above it.

Though several towns in the Kongu region had the potential to be economic powerhouses, their capacity remained curtailed by bad infrastructure and poor governance. There was a need to help the towns achieve reach their potential and MNM would help them, he added.