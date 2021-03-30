Kamal Haasan an immature politician, says C.T. Ravi

Kamal Haasan is an immature politician, Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary C.T. Ravi said here on Monday while participating in a function organised to release the manifesto for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency.

Mr. Ravi’s remark was in response to a question on Mr. Haasan’s comment that he would prefer a debate with the Prime Minister or the Finance Minister and not a ‘tukda’ politician like Vanathi Srinivasan, who is the national Mahila Morcha president of the BJP and the party’s candidate for Coimbatore South constituency.

The contest in Coimbatore South was between a politician who had a Coimbatore address and one who did not, he said, without naming Mr. Haasan.

Vote for the DMK would bring back the kangaroo court culture and power cuts in the State. It would also be a vote for a party that was anti-Hindu, Mr. Ravi said and asked DMK president M.K. Stalin to clarify whether he was a theist or atheist.

And, he should also clarify why his party was against Hindus.

Introduction of NEET

It was the United Progressive Alliance government, of which the DMK was a part, that had paved the way for the introduction of NEET and the ban on jallikattu.

Mr. Ravi charged the DMK with being not only anti-women but also anti-Dalit, as party MP R.S. Bharathi had recently remarked that reservation was a charity that the DMK had given the community.