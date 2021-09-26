Kamal condemns alleged threat to MNM candidate

26 September 2021 00:37 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan condemned the alleged threat issued by a Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary against his party’s candidate in the local body elections.

Mr.Haasan, in a tweet, said that the MNM candidate, who belonged to a listed community had withdrawn his candidature for Ward 9 in Panamarathupatti Union following the threat. There were no signs of local body elections happening in a fair manner, he added.

Senthil Arumugham, State secretary of MNM, issued a statement condemning the State government and called the incident anti-democratic. He sought police protection for the candidate and his family.

Dasaparaj, an MNM functionary, said the candidate withdrew from the election fearing threats from the DMK man. However, he refused to reveal the candidate’s name.