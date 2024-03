March 12, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sri Sivaneswara Swamigal, head of Kamakshipuri Aadheenam, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 56 due to prolonged illness. Born in Ramanathapuram district, Swamigal’s spiritual journey led to the founding of the Aadheenam in Coimbatore. His inclusive approach transcended religious barriers, evidenced by his presentation of a Sengol to Prime Minister Modi, symbolising unity and respect. Swamigal’s mortal remains will be laid to rest within the Aadheenam complex.