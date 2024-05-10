ADVERTISEMENT

Kaloori Kanavu scheduled in Krishnagiri

Published - May 10, 2024 12:15 am IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Kaloori Kanavu – College Dream, the career guidance initiate under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme is scheduled to be held here at Vijay Vidyalaya Matriculation School on May 10. The event will be held from 9 a.m to 5 p.m, according to the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US