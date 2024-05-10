Kaloori Kanavu scheduled in Krishnagiri

Kaloori Kanavu – College Dream, the career guidance initiate under the Naan Mudhalvan Scheme is scheduled to be held here at Vijay Vidyalaya Matriculation School on May 10. The event will be held from 9 a.m to 5 p.m, according to the district administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.