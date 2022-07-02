Kalloori Kanavu programme organised in Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Paneerselvam at the Kalloori Kanavu programme in Dharmapuri on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A career guidance programme for students passing out of Plus Two was organised under the aegis of the government’s Naan Mudhalvan - Kalloori Kanavu scheme at the Government Arts College here on Saturday.

Presiding over the programme, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Paneerselvam said the State government had given special focus to government school students entering higher education. With this objective, career and academic guidance was being provided to talented students in the government- run and aided schools.

The programme seeks to provide competitive spirit among students in academics and intellectual endeavours, and in any chosen field.

According to the Minister, government school students were second to none and they came to occupy various government jobs both under the Union and State civil services. Dharmapuri had given several IAS officers who had passed out of government schools, Mr. Paneerselvam said.

Collector K. Shanthi said the scheme provided an opportunity for the students from the remote villages to have access to career guidance and orientation.

In Krishnagiri, Minister for Handlooms R.Gandhi inaugurated the programme at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School and said the government was apportioning additional funds to build school infrastructure. He urged students to pursue higher education without any break.