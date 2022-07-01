Kalloori kanavu programme held in Udhagamandalam

More than 500 students and 100 teachers from 54 government and government-aided schools took part in the Kalloori Kanavu programme organised here on Friday.

Inaugurating the event, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran said the programme was to be conducted in all districts across the State on the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. The programme was aimed at helping children, who passed their Class XII examinations, understand the opportunities in higher education and careers.

According to a release, the district has 36 government higher secondary schools and 17 government-aided schools. A total of 530 children from the schools, 106 teachers and 100 parents took part in the programme. Counsellors briefed the students about opportunities in pursuing degrees in science and arts, medicine, commerce and law. The students and their parents were also given information about education loans and how to apply for them so that the students could continue their education in private colleges. The Nilgiris Collector S.P. Amrith was present.