Kallar Kadar tribal families yearn to go back to their dwellings

As many as 23 families of Kallar Kadar tribal community who were evicted from their settlement inside Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) in August this year continue to stay in dilapidated quarters of a tea estate near Valparai.

Around 90 members of the ethnic tribe, including the elderly, women and children, are staying in the old quarters of a tea estate at Thaimudi near Valparai since they were evicted from ATR on August 20.

Their huts inside ATR, around 25 km away from Valparai town, were damaged in heavy rain and landslip in August. Though they made huts at a new location, Forest Department with the help of police removed them, forcing the residents to stay outside the forest at Thaimudi.

Tribal rights activist S. Thanraj alleged that sheer apathy from the side of Forest Department has left the tribal families stay outside forest though they have the right to stay in their traditional dwellings as ensured under provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.

According to Sakthivel (50), head of the community, the families were yet to come to terms with the stay in the quarters, which is like “living in cage”. Also, no officials visited them or checked their condition at the current dwellings.

This is is the first time many from the settlement including Mr. Sakthivel are staying outside forest.

“The residents continue to stay in the old quarters as they do not know how to get back to their forest settlement. The Forest Department should allow them to live in their settlement and accord them due rights under the Forest Rights Act,” said Mr. Thanraj.

A source with the Forest Department said that ATR authorities were yet to get clear instructions from the higher ups on the relocation or rehabilitation of the families.

In Tamil Nadu Kadars are yet to be listed as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG), which ensures them habitat rights under the Forest Rights Act. They are also yet to have Community Forest Resource rights under the Act, which accords customary traditional boundary for every settlement in forests.