Kallar-Kadar tribal families evicted from ATR await for their rights

COIMBATORE

11 August 2020 21:14 IST

Their plight started in 2019 when their huts were damaged in rain and landslips

The 23 Kallar-Kadar tribal families, who were evicted by the Forest Department from the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on August 20 last year, continue to stay in a tea estate quarters at Thaimudi near Valparai.

Many of them had come out of their forest dwellings for the first time and feel dejected as they have not seen any concrete effort by the Forest Department, Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department and the district administration to accord them rights promised under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), say the tribal people.

Their plight started on August 11, 2019 when their huts in the Kallar Kadar settlement inside the ATR, which is located around 25 km from Valparai town, were damaged in rain and landslips.

Advertising

Advertising

“The 23 families were evicted and shifted to a new environment at Thaimudi. One elderly tribeswoman and a partially-paralysed tribesman, who could not go to Thaimudi estate, are being taken care in a temporary shelter at the old settlement for a year,” says tribal rights activist S. Thanraj.

Though Coimbatore Collector had promised to issue patta to 18 tribal settlements of ATR that come within the limits of Coimbatore district under provisions of the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act at a meeting of various departments and members of the settlement held in the city in December last year, the assurance did not come true.

According to Mr. Thanraj, the native tribes are denied of individual rights and community forest rights under the FRA.

“Community forest rights give them collective rights to control, manage and use forests resources (except hunting) as common property. This is very important for any tribe to protect their identity and preserve their unique traditions, social life and value systems. Though Forest Department had said that an alternative land was marked for them at Theppakulamedu in ATR, there is no progress yet,” he added.

Rajalakshmi Jayapal, a young tribeswoman and a mother of three, said over the phone from Thaimudi estate that life at the quarters was difficult for them as they feel detached from their traditional land and environment.

“We are ready to move to Theppakulamedu if authorities allot land for us. It is learnt that the Forest Department was opposing the proposal,” she said.

The residents have planned to lay siege to the Forest Range Office on August 15 to condemn the inaction by Forest Department and to highlight their rights.