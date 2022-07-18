Kallakurichi violence: Private schools function in Coimbatore city despite call for closure

R. Aishwaryaa July 18, 2022 11:58 IST

Condemning the violence that broke out at the premises of a private school in Kallakurichi district, many associations of private schools, on Sunday, had called for closure of schools on July 18 while the State Education Department had warned against it

Representational image | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Several private schools reopened on Monday even as several private school associations had requested keep them shut after a series of protests and violent incidents erupted over a schoolgirl's death in Kallakurichi. According to sources, PSG Public School, GRG Matric Higher Sec School, LISIEUX Matriculation Hr. Sec. School, Bharathi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan school in R.S Puram, Adwait Thought Academy, Annai Velankanni Matriculation Higher Secondary School, St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, St Joseph's Matriculation Higher Secondary School and Yuvabharathi Public School functioned as usual among many other private institutions. Meanwhile, National Model Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Vidhya Niketan Public School and Suguna International School closed the campus on Monday. A Class XII girl of a private residential school was found dead in the hostel premises of a private residential school on July 13 at Kaniyamoor, Kallakurichi. All private schools in the taluk had closed after Revenue Officer S. Pavithra imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Kallakurichi taluk, Chinna Salem, and Nainarpalayam Firka. RDO said in her order on Sunday that the family members and relatives of the girl staged protests on July 13, 14, and 16.



