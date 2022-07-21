Kallakurichi student’s death: Two held for planning to organise protest in Salem

They allegedly formed a WhatsApp group to stage protest

Two youths, who reportedly appealed to the people to join a protest seeking “justice” for the death of a Class XII student at a private school in Kallakurichi, were arrested by the Kodumudi police in Erode district.

In his complaint, T. Prabhakaran, Village Administrative Officer, Kodumudi ‘A’ village, said on Wednesday that he and his assistant visited Emakandanur village during which two local residents informed them that P. Ashok, 19, and R. Sridar, 22, both from Chinna Kandanur, had planned to stage a protest over the girl’s death.

They told the VAO the duo had formed a WhatsApp group and sent messages to many youngsters in various districts asking them to gather at Salem railway junction and stage a massive protest. They allegedly said they would damage public properties and create panic among the people.

The police held inquiries and registered a case under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 501 (1) (b) (with intent to cause or which is likely to cause fear or alarm to the public) of IPC. Both Ashok and Sridar were arrested and produced at the Kodumudi court and lodged at the district prison at Gobichettipalayam.