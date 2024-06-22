ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Union Minister demands resignation of T.N. Excise Minister

Published - June 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

BJP cadre welcoming Union Minister L. Murugan at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan on Saturday demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S. Muthusamy. He asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet the people affected by the hooch tragedy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at Namakkal, he said the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy proved the failure of official machinery. The Chief Minister, who controls the Home Department, should take full responsibility for the incident. The people affected by the tragedy are poor. Last year, a similar kind of incident happened in Marakkanam. But without learning lessons from that incident, the DMK government has failed to prevent another tragedy, he charged.

Many are battling for life in hospitals. The government should take stern action to prevent such incidents. The DMK government promised to reduce the number of Tasmac outlets after coming to power. But they have doubled the outlets that are now open in every village. The government should close 1,000 outlets immediately, he demanded.

Regarding the compensation to the kin of victims, the Union Minister said the views of politicians would differ. As it was the fault of the State, it should provide compensation. Arresting BJP cadre who are protesting against the government would not be of any benefit. The government should arrest the culprits behind the Kallakurichi incident and find the root cause. The BJP protested only to point out the mistake of the government, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US