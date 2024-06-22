GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: Union Minister demands resignation of T.N. Excise Minister

Published - June 22, 2024 08:09 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
BJP cadre welcoming Union Minister L. Murugan at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on Saturday.

BJP cadre welcoming Union Minister L. Murugan at Tiruchengode in Namakkal district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan on Saturday demanded the resignation of Tamil Nadu Excise Minister S. Muthusamy. He asked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to meet the people affected by the hooch tragedy.

Speaking to reporters at Namakkal, he said the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy proved the failure of official machinery. The Chief Minister, who controls the Home Department, should take full responsibility for the incident. The people affected by the tragedy are poor. Last year, a similar kind of incident happened in Marakkanam. But without learning lessons from that incident, the DMK government has failed to prevent another tragedy, he charged.

Many are battling for life in hospitals. The government should take stern action to prevent such incidents. The DMK government promised to reduce the number of Tasmac outlets after coming to power. But they have doubled the outlets that are now open in every village. The government should close 1,000 outlets immediately, he demanded.

Regarding the compensation to the kin of victims, the Union Minister said the views of politicians would differ. As it was the fault of the State, it should provide compensation. Arresting BJP cadre who are protesting against the government would not be of any benefit. The government should arrest the culprits behind the Kallakurichi incident and find the root cause. The BJP protested only to point out the mistake of the government, he said.

