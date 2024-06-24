ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: DMK government failed to take action to prevent deaths, says K.A. Sengottaiyan

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:33 pm IST - ERODE

The AIADMK leader said that despite last year’s hooch deaths that killed over 20 persons in Villupuram district, the government had taken no effective action to curb the sale of illicit liquor

The Hindu Bureau

AIADMK cadre in Erode, on Monday, June 24, 2024, staging a demonstration condemning the DMK government for failing to curb the sale of illicit liquor | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Former AIADMK Minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan on Monday, June 24, 2024, asked why the DMK government had failed to take action to prevent the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi despite knowing that illicit liquor was being sold across the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of a demonstration organised by the party condemning the government for failing to curb the sale of illicit liquor that has resulted in the death of over 50 persons in Kallakurichi, he said this hooch tragedy was the second in the State in the past two years, resulting in the loss of dozens of lives.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

“After the illicit liquor tragedy at Villupuram that claimed 22 lives, the government should have taken effective steps to prevent such incidents in the future. But they failed,” he said and asked, “What is Chief Minister M.K. Stalin going to say and what steps is he going to take to prevent further such tragedies?” 

The AIADMK leader said that even though parties in the DMK alliance have pressed for a CBI investigation, the DMK government is reluctant to order one. Why is this, he asked.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

AIAMDK cadre raised slogans urging the CM to take moral responsibility for the tragedy and demanded his resignation. Former Minister and Bhavani MLA K.C. Karuppannan and former MLA K.V. Ramalingam also took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US