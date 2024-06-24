Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: DMK government failed to take action to prevent deaths, says K.A. Sengottaiyan

Former AIADMK Minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan on Monday, June 24, 2024, asked why the DMK government had failed to take action to prevent the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi despite knowing that illicit liquor was being sold across the State.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of a demonstration organised by the party condemning the government for failing to curb the sale of illicit liquor that has resulted in the death of over 50 persons in Kallakurichi, he said this hooch tragedy was the second in the State in the past two years, resulting in the loss of dozens of lives.

“After the illicit liquor tragedy at Villupuram that claimed 22 lives, the government should have taken effective steps to prevent such incidents in the future. But they failed,” he said and asked, “What is Chief Minister M.K. Stalin going to say and what steps is he going to take to prevent further such tragedies?”

The AIADMK leader said that even though parties in the DMK alliance have pressed for a CBI investigation, the DMK government is reluctant to order one. Why is this, he asked.

AIAMDK cadre raised slogans urging the CM to take moral responsibility for the tragedy and demanded his resignation. Former Minister and Bhavani MLA K.C. Karuppannan and former MLA K.V. Ramalingam also took part.