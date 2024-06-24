GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: DMK government failed to take action to prevent deaths, says K.A. Sengottaiyan

The AIADMK leader said that despite last year’s hooch deaths that killed over 20 persons in Villupuram district, the government had taken no effective action to curb the sale of illicit liquor

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:33 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK cadre in Erode, on Monday, June 24, 2024, staging a demonstration condemning the DMK government for failing to curb the sale of illicit liquor

AIADMK cadre in Erode, on Monday, June 24, 2024, staging a demonstration condemning the DMK government for failing to curb the sale of illicit liquor | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Former AIADMK Minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA K.A. Sengottaiyan on Monday, June 24, 2024, asked why the DMK government had failed to take action to prevent the hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi despite knowing that illicit liquor was being sold across the State.

Addressing media persons on the sidelines of a demonstration organised by the party condemning the government for failing to curb the sale of illicit liquor that has resulted in the death of over 50 persons in Kallakurichi, he said this hooch tragedy was the second in the State in the past two years, resulting in the loss of dozens of lives.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy 2024: A pall of gloom

“After the illicit liquor tragedy at Villupuram that claimed 22 lives, the government should have taken effective steps to prevent such incidents in the future. But they failed,” he said and asked, “What is Chief Minister M.K. Stalin going to say and what steps is he going to take to prevent further such tragedies?” 

The AIADMK leader said that even though parties in the DMK alliance have pressed for a CBI investigation, the DMK government is reluctant to order one. Why is this, he asked.

AIAMDK cadre raised slogans urging the CM to take moral responsibility for the tragedy and demanded his resignation. Former Minister and Bhavani MLA K.C. Karuppannan and former MLA K.V. Ramalingam also took part.

Related Topics

Erode / Tamil Nadu / All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Kallakurichi hooch tragedy / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.