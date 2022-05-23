Kalickanaickenpalayam Panchayat Union Middle School gets classrooms, toilet block

May 23, 2022 19:53 IST

Two classroom blocks and a toilet block constructed by the Coimbatore Metropolitan Round Table 62 and Coimbatore Metropolitan Ladies Circle 23 under the project ‘Freedom through Education’ at the Panchayat Union Middle School at Kalickanaickenpalayam were inaugurated on Sunday.

Arun Palaniswami, Executive Director of Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH), inaugurated the facilities in the presence of Surya Moorthy, chairman of Coimbatore Metropolitan Round Table 62, and Meenakshi Meiyappan, chairperson of Coimbatore Metropolitan Ladies Circle 23, said a release. The new facilities were constructed at a cost of ₹24 lakh which was borne by KMCH. The project will benefit around 80 to 100 children every year, the release said.