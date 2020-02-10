‘Kalam’s book an inspiration for younger generation’

The book En Vaazhvil Tirukkural authored by former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam is a source of inspiration for the younger generation, R. Madhavchandran, District Governor of Rotary District 3201, said here on February 7.

Rotary District 3201 joined hands with The Hindu's ‘Read and Rise’ initiative to distribute 5,000 copies of the book to students of government and government-aided schools. The copies, totally worth ₹4.5 lakh, were distributed to schools adopted by 24 Rotary clubs. The book distribution event was organised at Mani Higher Secondary School at Pappanaickenpalayam here, a release said.

Mr. Madhavchandran, who was the chief guest of the event, said reading the book would help students become responsible citizens. M. Murugan, District Director of Rotary District 3201, said Rotary clubs would continue to implement various projects for government schools and asked the students to make the best use of the initiatives meant for them.

‘Read and Rise’ initiative aims to cultivate the habit of reading among the students in government, government-aided and Corporation schools.

The Hindu Group wanted to distribute one lakh copies of En Vaazhvil Tirukkural to government and Corporation schools. Already, 96,000 copies have been distributed.

Organisations that wish to partner with The Hindu for this initiative can contact 90038 77778.