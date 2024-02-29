GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kalaignar sports kit scheme meant to create champions in rural Tamil Nadu, says Udhayanidhi Stalin

February 29, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over Kalaignar sports kit to a group of students from a rural school in Coimbatore on Thursday.

Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over Kalaignar sports kit to a group of students from a rural school in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The purpose behind implementing Kalaignar Sports Kit (KSK) scheme is to ensure that aspiring sportspersons in villages are provided equal opportunities to excel as their counterparts in cities, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Udhayanidhi Stalin said in Coimbatore on Thursday.

The sports kits worth ₹86 crore, covering 33 games, are to be provided to 12,620 village panchayats in the State, the Minister said.

The scheme would pave way for developing the traits of sportsmanship, teamwork, confidence and intellect, he said.

Speaking about Khelo India Youth Games 2024, Mr. Udyananidhi exuded hope that Tamil Nadu that was placed second with the tally of 98 medals would wrest the first position next year.

A budgetary allotment of ₹440 crore had been made for sports development, Mr. Udhayanidhi said, requesting schools to ensure that sports period was well used for the intended purpose.

Adjudging Tamil Nadu as the Best State for Promoting Sports by the Confederation of Indian Industry and Sports Star - The Hindu was a matter of pride, he said.

Mr. Udhayanidhi handed over a cheque for ₹5.25 lakh from Tamil Nadu Champions Trust to Roller Skating champion Nausheen Bhanu, to take part in Tenzing Hillary Everest Marathon, on the occasion. Over the last year, the Trust had provided funding support to over 300 sportspersons to the extent of ₹6 crore, he said.

The Minister honoured J.P. Dhanyadha, Asian Cycling Champion, and Asian Hurdles Champion Vithya Ramaraj on the occasion.

